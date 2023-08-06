Batley Bulldogs blown away in a second half try blitz by Bradford Bulls as their Wembley momentum suffers a setback

Jorge Taufua put the Bulls ahead, and Ben Blackmore crossed to extend the lead, with Jordan Lilley adding the conversion to make it 10-0.

But Aidan McGowen got the Bulldogs back into the contest before the break, with James Meadows converting his try.

However, six unanswered tries from the visitors in the second half blew Batley away.

Batley Bulldogs suffered a heavy defeat ahead of their trip to Wembley next weekend for the 1895 Cup final

Ajahni Wallace bagged a double and Blackmore scored his second of the afternoon.

There were further tries from Keven Appo, Ebon Scurr and Michael Lawrence, with Lilley adding four more conversions.

Defeat means Batley missed the chance to go third in the Championship table, following Sheffield Eagles surprise loss to Whitehaven.