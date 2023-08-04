The Bulldogs secured the historic trip after a dominant semi-final success at York Knights last month and tickets for the showpiece occasion have been on sale at the club for the past ten days.

“We’ve had a thousand sales, which is unbelievable,” revealed chief executive Paul Harrison, after today’s (Friday) ticket sale at the Fox’s Biscuit Stadium. “We have got next week to come as well. I would just like to thank everyone at Batley for supporting the team.

“We have got seven official coaches going down and the independent supporters’ clubs have got a couple.

Batley Bulldogs fans celebrate reaching Wembley with their heroes at York. Over 1,000 have already bagged a ticket to the showpiece occasion against Halifax Panthers. (Photo credit: Paul Butterfield)

“The support has been fantastic.”

And Harrison wants more people to share in the club’s historic occasion. He said:

“On a personal note it’s unbelievable. We have won the Challenge Cup three times but never ever played at Wembley. It is an unbelievable achievement.

“It’s a day in history. Batley Bulldogs are actually playing at Wembley. It’s not the cheapest day out but be a part of history with the Bulldogs and enjoy every second of it.

“Please keep supporting the lads for the rest of the season. We have still got a chance to do well in the league and a chance of getting to Super League. It’s not a case of once we get to Wembley, that’s it, there’s the play-offs as well.

“But for the people of Batley, it’s unbelievable. We’ve got quite an aged crowd who come, so for them to get their special day out at Wembley is an unbelievable achievement by Craig and the team and the backroom staff - everybody involved in the club. Me and Kevin (Nicholas, chairman) are super proud of everyone.”

Issuing a final rallying call to fans who haven’t, as yet, purchased their ticket for the final, which kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday, August 12, Harrison said:

“Get them as soon as you can. We’re open 10am while 12pm, Monday to Thursday, with the team going down on Friday. If you’re going to get them, get them soon.”