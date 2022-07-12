Young Shaw Cross rugby player’s true sportsmanship to help injured team-mate

Cobey Jackson and Jacob Cockell with coaches Paul Jones, Lee Jackson and Mark Brown.

During a game between Shaw Cross and the Cutsyke Raiders, Jacob Cockell, who was seven at the time, took a knock to the knee, causing him to hit the ground hard.

Immediately eight year old Cobey Jackson, who was playing a supporting role, saw what had happened and went straight to Jacob’s side, reassuring him and providing emotional support “beyond his years”.

Lee Jackson, Cobey’s dad and head coach, said: “Cobey was calm, he didn't panic and he was constantly reassuring Jacob, asking if he was okay and telling him that the coach was on his way and we will get first aid - things you wouldn't expect to come out of an eight year old’s mouth.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobey Jackson and Jacob Cockell, with Cobey's dad Lee Jackson and Jacob's mum Kim Cockell.

“Luckily, there was no first aid actually needed, he had just taken a knock to his knee and it was more the compassion that he needed, which he had already received from his fellow companion.”

This moment of empathy and kindness was captured on camera by a parent sitting in the crowd - a picture that speaks a thousand words.

Being a proud father, Lee sent the picture to the Rugby League Fan Club who posted the image on its Facebook page, a post which has now gone viral.

Lee added: “You can see the concern, compassion, maturity and calmness of the situation.

“The response that both the kids have had from the public has been overwhelming to say the least.

“Jacob deserves as much recognition because he shows the exact same values as Cobey. Had it been the other way round it would have been the same result and outcome.

“Cobey is a credit to me and my wife. Proud is an understatement.”

The post now has 886 shares, over 24,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments.

Paul Shepherd said: “Well done young man, absolute credit to himself, his family, and his coaches who have already instilled into him what sportsmanship is all about.”

Julie Genner said: “What a lovely kind young man you are. Your parents will be very proud of you.”

Susan Kirby said: “That's why rugby is growing in popularity. The discipline and values it teaches young people sets them up for life. Glad to hear Jacob is ok and well done Cobey for looking after him.”

Shaw Cross Rugby League Club, which was formed in 1947, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

The club now has more than 20 teams for all ages - including the Shaw Cross under eights team.

The Shaw Cross under eights team was formed in February 2022, and aims to teach core values, respect and the development of skills on and off the pitch - the team now has 17 male and female players.