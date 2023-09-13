Bailey Lee's hat-trick in vain as Thornhill Trojans end season with defeat to Pilkington Recs

Watch more videos on Shots!

For the Trojans this was an ideal opportunity for them to register their first official win of the season, but they were edged out 34-28.

The only other win prior to this game has been expunged from the records due to their opponents withdrawing from the competition.

In the early stages it looked as though Thornhill were on course to end the season on a high, but some lack lustre defending in the second half allowed Pilks to grab the victory.

Joel Gibson scored two tries and was man of the match in Thornhill Trojans' last game of the season against Pilkington Recs. Photo by Dave Jewitt

Bailey Lee registered a hat-trick of tries for the Trojans, with two of these coming inside the opening five minutes.

Thornhill made a whirlwind start and attacked straight from the kick-off. Lee made a raid towards the try line and squeezed over.

There were appeals that Bailey Lee had been held up on his back, but the referee signaled that a try had been scored. The goal attempt bounced off the post.

Thornhill maintained their early momentum and Lee raced over for his second unconverted try.

With the game still inside the opening 10 minutes man of the match Joel Gibson put a high kick towards the try line and the ball bounced perfectly for him to collect and go over for a try he converted himself.

Despite this positive start to the game, Thornhill's defensive shortcomings were soon exposed by Pilks.

Giant forward Andy Morris charged through a gap and went over for a try, Tom Connick converting.

However, this looked to be a momentary lapse from the Trojans as Ryan Mitchell stepped through a gap to go over for another unconverted try.

Elliot Martin then crossed for a try between the posts for Pilkington and sustained pressure ended with Josh Lynch scooting over for a try. Connick converted both.

But right on half-time Lee completed his hat-trick when he took advantage of an offload from Josh Clough. The goal was missed, but the Trojans 22-18 in front at the interval.

However, they appeared to wilt in the second half heat as some sloppy defending allowed the visitors to take control.

Thornhill kicked forward on the last tackle. Andy Nichols collected the ball on the full just inside his own half of the field and set off on a run.

The hosts failed to close him down as he covered over half the length of the field to score a long range try that was improved by Connick.

Ben O'Connell then stepped his way through the defence, leaving two would-be Thornhill defenders sprawled on the ground as he went over. Connick converted again.

Luke Riley secured victory for the visitors when he ran onto a pass to go over for an unconverted try.

As the game neared its close Thornhill scored arguably their best try of the season.

Gibson chipped forward, combined with Ryan Mitchell to take the ball back and sold a wonderful dummy to go over for a try which he converted himself.

The referee then blew for full-time to bring the curtain down on the season for Thornhill, which has ended with them on the bottom of Division One for a second successive relegation.