Town Flyers Trampoline Club leap up to compete well at national elite level
Dewsbury-based Town Flyers Trampoline Club followed up their success at the Yorkshire Championships with further encouraging performances at the National League finals.
Ten of the Flyers’ elite squad travelled to the Lee Valley Velopark in the Olympic Village, London to take part in the National League Finals.
All the gymnasts had qualified for the event through competitions in Burgess Hill, Cardiff and South Shields, which took place throughout 2022.
The Saturday of the finals competition saw five gymnasts compete in the League’s three events.
Mollie Hyams (age 9-10) performed exceptionally well despite being ill, finishing in a creditable 11th place.
Esme Keal and Lily Hamilton both competed in the age 11-12 event, finishing in 17th and 23rd respectively.
Daniel Pellegrina finished in a terrific sixth place in the 11-12 male event while Holly Walker competed in the age 16 section and was 16th.
On the Sunday, the first event of the day was the age 9-12 synchronised event. Sophie Mallinson and Esme Keal partnered up to perform an amazing routine that brought them fifth place.
Jessica Wilman competed in the League 2 age 13-14 female event, completing two great routines and finishing in 13th. Maggie Baird also finished 13th in the League 2 15-16 category, completing her hardest routine to date.
Jodie Ramsden competed in the League 2 event in the 19+ category. She executed two beautiful routines, making the top eight final and finished in a creditable seventh place.
Ella Wilman competed in the League 1 event in the 13-14 category. She again competed two beautiful routines to make the top eight final, finishing in a fantastic fifth place.
Head coach Debbie Mallinson was on hand all weekend supervising the gymnasts, with coaches Kate Pellegrina and Stacey Croot coaching on one day and judging on the other. Sarah Frakes also officiated over the weekend.