Town Flyers Trampoline Club leap up to compete well at national elite level

Town Flyers' Sunday finalists in the National League Championships, from left, Ella Wilman, Jessica Wilman, Esme Keal, Maggie Baird and Sophie Mallinson.

Ten of the Flyers’ elite squad travelled to the Lee Valley Velopark in the Olympic Village, London to take part in the National League Finals.

All the gymnasts had qualified for the event through competitions in Burgess Hill, Cardiff and South Shields, which took place throughout 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Saturday of the finals competition saw five gymnasts compete in the League’s three events.

Town Flyers' Saturday finalists in the National League Championships, from left, Mollie Hyams, Esme Keal, Lily Hamilton, Daniel Pellegrina and Holly Walker.

Mollie Hyams (age 9-10) performed exceptionally well despite being ill, finishing in a creditable 11th place.

Esme Keal and Lily Hamilton both competed in the age 11-12 event, finishing in 17th and 23rd respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Pellegrina finished in a terrific sixth place in the 11-12 male event while Holly Walker competed in the age 16 section and was 16th.

On the Sunday, the first event of the day was the age 9-12 synchronised event. Sophie Mallinson and Esme Keal partnered up to perform an amazing routine that brought them fifth place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica Wilman competed in the League 2 age 13-14 female event, completing two great routines and finishing in 13th. Maggie Baird also finished 13th in the League 2 15-16 category, completing her hardest routine to date.

Jodie Ramsden competed in the League 2 event in the 19+ category. She executed two beautiful routines, making the top eight final and finished in a creditable seventh place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ella Wilman competed in the League 1 event in the 13-14 category. She again competed two beautiful routines to make the top eight final, finishing in a fantastic fifth place.

Advertisement Hide Ad