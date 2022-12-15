The Yorkshire Championships were hosted by the club at Dewsbury Sports Centre with 22 gymnasts representing Town Flyers – their biggest team to date – and two new county champions made.

Llana Green competed exceptionally to take the Category 1 Disability title and Sophie Mallinson was outstanding in taking the U13 Foundation title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie teamed up with Lily Hamilton (8th), Pippa Dobie (37th), Scarlett Hepworth-Kezik (40th) and Lola-Mai Heaps (41st) to take the team silver.

Town Flyers' squad that competed in the Yorkshire Championships at Dewsbury Sports Centre.

Esme Keal competed in the Category 2 Disability and Maggie Baird in the U17 Elite event, both performing beautiful routines to take silver medals.

Daniel Pellegrina earned a bronze in the U13 male event and finished an incredible fifth in the Men’s Open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer Heaps competed in the U9 Foundation, finishing 27th.

Emily Frakes (18th), Freya Humphreys (20th) and Violet Bentley (21st) all competed in the U11 Foundation event, teaming up to finish in fifth place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Crawshaw was ninth in the U11 male event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the U15 Foundation female team event, Erin Gledhill (20th), Lacey Totton (23rd), Isabelle Charlton (24th) and Lucy Watts (26th) and Macy Weston (29th) were fourth.

Holly Walker competed two lovely routines in the U17 Foundation event and finished sixth. Mollie Hyams was also sixth in the U11 Elite category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sisters Jessica and Ella Wilman competed against each other in the U15 Elite event, finishing sixth and eighth respectively.