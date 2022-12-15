News you can trust since 1858
Town Flyers enjoy success as they host Yorkshire Championships

Gymnasts from Dewsbury-based Town Flyers Trampoline Club have gained huge success in a busy month, starting with the Yorkshire Championships.

By Tony Harber
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

The Yorkshire Championships were hosted by the club at Dewsbury Sports Centre with 22 gymnasts representing Town Flyers – their biggest team to date – and two new county champions made.

Llana Green competed exceptionally to take the Category 1 Disability title and Sophie Mallinson was outstanding in taking the U13 Foundation title.

Sophie teamed up with Lily Hamilton (8th), Pippa Dobie (37th), Scarlett Hepworth-Kezik (40th) and Lola-Mai Heaps (41st) to take the team silver.

Town Flyers' squad that competed in the Yorkshire Championships at Dewsbury Sports Centre.
Esme Keal competed in the Category 2 Disability and Maggie Baird in the U17 Elite event, both performing beautiful routines to take silver medals.

Daniel Pellegrina earned a bronze in the U13 male event and finished an incredible fifth in the Men’s Open.

Summer Heaps competed in the U9 Foundation, finishing 27th.

Emily Frakes (18th), Freya Humphreys (20th) and Violet Bentley (21st) all competed in the U11 Foundation event, teaming up to finish in fifth place.

George Crawshaw was ninth in the U11 male event.

Town Flyers are well represented in Yorkshire Schools Championships

In the U15 Foundation female team event, Erin Gledhill (20th), Lacey Totton (23rd), Isabelle Charlton (24th) and Lucy Watts (26th) and Macy Weston (29th) were fourth.

Holly Walker competed two lovely routines in the U17 Foundation event and finished sixth. Mollie Hyams was also sixth in the U11 Elite category.

Sisters Jessica and Ella Wilman competed against each other in the U15 Elite event, finishing sixth and eighth respectively.

Jodie Ramsden was fifth in the Over 17 female event, but won a silver in the open ladies event, completing two amazing routines. She teamed up with Jessica (5th), Maggie (6th) and Ella (10th) to take the team silver medal.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

