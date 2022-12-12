The event took place at Bradford Girls Grammar School and saw some excellent displays from the Dewsbury club’s competitors.

The top five individuals and top three teams in each event qualify to the Zonal Championships, which are to be held in Belfast in February, 2023.

Qualifiers in the novice category year 7-8 girls are Pippa Dobie (Whitcliffe Mount), who finished in second place and a team from the Mirfield Free Grammar who came second – Teagan Gillings, Scarlett Kezik, Lacey Totten and Ruby Kendall.

Town Flyers duo Daniel Pellegrina and Maggie Baird competed well in the Yorkshire Schools Championships.

George Crashaw (Kirkheaton Primary) qualified in the intermediate category after finishing first in the years 1-6 boys.

In the elite category Mollie Hyams (East Ardsley) and Lily Hamilton (Kirkburton Middle) qualified in the years 1-6 girls by placing first and third respectively.

Sophie Mallinson (Mirfield Free Grammar) and Ella Wilman (Brigshaw High) qualified in the years 7-9 girls, finishing third and fifth respectively.

Daniel Pellegrina (Holmfirth High) was fourth in the years 7-9 boys.

Llana Green (Spen Valley) and Esme Keal (Brayton Academy) both took gold in the category 1 and 2 disability events respectively.

Maggie Baird (Greenhead College) was fourth in the years 10-14 age group.

All gymnasts travelling to Belfast will be coached by Debbie Mallinson, Kate Pellegrina and Stacey Croot.

Other gymnasts who competed but missed out on qualification were; Violet Bentley (St Paulinus) who finished seventh; Freya Humphreys (New Mill) who finished 15th; and Summer Heaps (Bywell) who finished 22nd in the novice years 1-6.

Lola Heaps (7th) and Macy Weston (8th) both represented Manor Croft in years 7-8 novice.

Lucy Watts (7th) and Erin Gledhill (9th) both represented the Mirfield Free Grammar in the years 9-10 novice.

Emily Frakes (Kirkheaton Primary) finished in eighth in the Intermediate girls years 1-6 and Isabelle Charlton (Oulton Academy) finished 15th in the years 7-9 girls intermediate.