Town Flyers duo Esme Keal and Daniel Pellegrina compete against best in Britain

Dewsbury-based gymnasts Esme Keal and Daniel Pellegrina had both earned their place in the finals after qualifying in national competitions throughout 2022.

Esme emerged with more success, in terms of a medal, on this occasion, but both competed with distinction against the best in the country in their age groups.

In the first flight of the day, Daniel Pellegrina competed in the men’s youth event.

Town Flyers' Esme Keal was victorious in the Trampoline, DMT and Tumbling British Championships at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham.

After a shaky warm-up, he pulled out all the stops for the main event.

He completed two clean routines, with his highest tariff performed in his voluntary routine.

He achieved more than he had ever done with his highest score of the year and gained a very respectable 15th place finish in a hugely competitive class involving all the best in the country.

In the last flight of the day, Esme Keal competed in the category two, level two disability 9-14 girls event.

She remained calm and composed throughout the whole event, competing three fantastic routines.

Beating off all competition, she became the new 2022 British Champion, which was a fantastic achievement.

