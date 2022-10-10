Batley-trained boxer Callum Simpson wins first title with stunning knockout

Yorkshire boxer Simpson solidified his boxing reputation – with his record now standing at 10 wins and no losses – as he dispatched his opponent, showing power as well as skill.

The fight only lasted two rounds and was eventful to thrill the crowd as Simpson beat his opponent in spectacular style with a flurry of jabs and an uppercut that floored Ridings.

The Bury-based boxer was unable to get to his feet and the referee immediately stopped the contest.

After his victory, Simpson thanked his army of supporters and his coach, Mark Hurley. along with his sponsors.

He said: “Everybody who has supported me – I’ve had a good following from the start – I can’t thank them enough and all my sponsors. I’ve got a great set of sponsors and Mark has made me the fighter I am thanks to his technical prowess and gruelling fitness and training routine.”

Dicky’s Gym is renowned for producing some of the toughest fighters in the country and Simpson is the latest star to be honing his skills in Batley.

Simpson’s trainer Hurley, who runs the increasingly influential Batley gym, believes his fighter is set to become one of the hottest properties in British boxing as he sets his sights next on the English super-middleweight championship.

He said: “Everyone in boxing knows how dangerous Callum is. This is only the beginning.

"He has won a prestigious title and is now not only in the top 10 fighters in his division in the UK, he has firmly set his sights on the British super middleweight championship.

“Callum is already back in the gym and is looking to showcase his phenomenal talent on a national level.”

Simpson believes he has what it takes to defeat current English champion Zak Chelli.

He added: “I am looking forward to this fight as I believe I have trained well and made good use of the time I had to prepare for the contest.