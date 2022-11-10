Spen’s senior man Joe Sagar, who has enjoyed so much success in 2022, had to settle for second place in the men's race behind Leeds City's Josh Dickenson who was well clear of the the other runners.

There was another good run from Simon Bolland who placed seventh in the senior race.

New recruit to Spen and coach to Joe, Matthew Pierson, finished in 26th.

Spenborough AC's senior runners at Wakefield's Thornes Park.

Other Spen runners to take part were Tom Dart, who was 34th, Edward Revell in 58th place, Neil Barker, 65th, Gerrard Skippins, 70th and Ian Wilson in 76th.

The Spen team finished fourth in the senior men’s team event.

In the senior women's race Angella Hall placed a fine 33rd.

In the younger age groups Millie Rhodes repeated her seventh place finish rom the first race in the league series in the under 13 girls’ race.

In the under 11 age races Eva Armitage placed 20th in the girls’ event.

Kieran Hird was seventh and Noah Byrne 17th in the boys’ race.

This year’s Spenborough AC presentation evening will be held on Friday, November 25 at the Cleckheaton Rugby Club Pavilion.

