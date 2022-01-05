Spenborough's Joe Sagar agonisingly misses out on West Yorkshire crown in thrilling final race

Sagar lined up for the final league race of the season at Rothwell hoping to repeat his win in the previous race and seal the title.

While it was Joshua Dickenson who ran out the winner on the day behind him Joe and Tom Adams, from Ilkley, raced for second place with the winner of this battle knowing they would have overall victory to celebrate.

Underfoot conditions were a little softer than previous races and at the finish Tom prevailed by just two seconds with Sagar missing out on the overall title incredibly by one point.

Tom Dart, meanwhile, ran another good race to place 26th. Other Spen runners were Ian Wilson (65th) and Stephen Hunt (111st).

In the senior women’s race Natasha Geere placed 48th and finished second overall in the over 50 women’s category.

Millie Rhodes placed 10th in the U13s girls race.

Olly and Seb Burnett raced in the under 13 boys race with Seb getting the better of Olly this race to place 27th and 30th respectively.

Matthew Dalton finished 16th in the under 17 men’s race.