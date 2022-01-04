Spenborough Athletics Club’s Poppy Henson races to county cross country title

CHAMPION: Poppy Henson pictured with her award after winning the West Yorkshire Cross Country League championship.

Just before Christmas Poppy took on a challenging, muddy course at Oulton in the final race of the West Yorkshire Cross Country League season and produced a superb run to finish victorious.

Poppy raced hard over the hills and through thick mud on the Oulton course to take victory by an impressive 12 second margin.

Victory in the final event of the four-race series race meant the Spenborough runner was crowned overall under 13s girls West Yorkshire Cross Country League champion for 2021.

Spenborough club chairman Jake Darby was quick to congratulate Poppy on winning her title.

Poppy won the first race of the season on home soil in early October, with a comfortable six second margin of victory on the undulating Cleckheaton course.

However, a dramatic fall early in race two at Nunroyd Park, Leeds, meant Poppy had to settle for a fourth place finish in the end of October race.

Race three in November saw Poppy finish in second place at Wakefield’s Thornes Park to keep her title hopes on track.

The convincing win in the last race of the league season in December made sure the title was coming to Spen and this performance should give Poppy the confidence to go out and win a Yorkshire vest this month at the Yorkshire Cross Country Championships in Sheffield.

The Batley Grammar School student is also hoping to represent her school in the Kirklees Cross Country trials and race at regional and national events later this year.

The 2021 cross country season has been successful for many Spenborough AC athletes, with Millie Rhodes also racing strongly in the girls under 13s league.

Natasha Geere came close to winning another title for the club after finishing in second place overall in the ladies over 50 league.