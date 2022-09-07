Spenborough club encourages children to have a go at athletics

Children had a try at a variety of events from sprinting to hammer and high jump to hurdles and learned the foundation skills in different events.

The week finished with a mini-Olympics using all the skills from the first two days in a fun competitive day and finishing with everyone’s favorite obstacle relay.

It was fantastic fun for the coaches and helpers and the children enjoyed it while learning all the new skills.

Youngsters who got to have a go at athletics at Spenborough AC's summer holiday event.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...