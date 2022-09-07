News you can trust since 1858
Spenborough club encourages children to have a go at athletics

Spenborough Athletics Club held a summer athletics event for youngsters over three days at the Princess Mary Athletics Stadium.

By Tony Harber
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 8:00 am

Children had a try at a variety of events from sprinting to hammer and high jump to hurdles and learned the foundation skills in different events.

The week finished with a mini-Olympics using all the skills from the first two days in a fun competitive day and finishing with everyone’s favorite obstacle relay.

It was fantastic fun for the coaches and helpers and the children enjoyed it while learning all the new skills.

Youngsters who got to have a go at athletics at Spenborough AC's summer holiday event.

Many of the club's present members joined after attending previous summer events and the children and parents were invited to think about joining Spenborough Athletics Club by looking on the club web pages.

