Spenborough club encourages children to have a go at athletics
Spenborough Athletics Club held a summer athletics event for youngsters over three days at the Princess Mary Athletics Stadium.
Children had a try at a variety of events from sprinting to hammer and high jump to hurdles and learned the foundation skills in different events.
The week finished with a mini-Olympics using all the skills from the first two days in a fun competitive day and finishing with everyone’s favorite obstacle relay.
It was fantastic fun for the coaches and helpers and the children enjoyed it while learning all the new skills.
Many of the club's present members joined after attending previous summer events and the children and parents were invited to think about joining Spenborough Athletics Club by looking on the club web pages.