Spenborough Athletics Club hosts West Yorkshire League meeting
Spenborough Athletics Club hosted the latest West Yorkshire League Cross Country running races on the fields near to the running track that were the former mini golf course.
In a competitive senior men’s race Spenborough's Joe Sagar ran well to finish in fourth place in a fast time.
The team placed fifth as Joe was followed by Spen runners Simon Bolland, who finished 11th, Neil Barker, who was 50th, Edward Revell, 58th, Gerrard Skippins, 61st, and Ian Ogden in 105th.
Kevin Ogden finished 109th of 177 finishers.
The race was won by Richard Allen, from Leeds City, who led his team to first place as well.
In the senior women's race Jenni Muston was 25th, Angela Hall placed 37th and Natasha Geere 52nd.
The younger age groups saw a commanding win for Poppy Henson in the under 15 girls race while Millie Rhodes once again finish seventh in the under 13 girls race.
Under 11 girls Eva Armitage and Hannah Whittaker placed 25th and 37th respectively and under 11 boys Kieran Hird and Noah Byrne were fourth and 15th.
Spenborough AC’s presentation evening is being be held on Friday evening at the Cleckheaton Rugby Club Pavilion.
A night of awards, food, disco and a raffle is on the agenda.
For ticket availability contact the club shop.
The club is hoping to have as many members at the event as possible to celebrate the success of their year in track and field, road running and cross country.