In a competitive senior men’s race Spenborough's Joe Sagar ran well to finish in fourth place in a fast time.

The team placed fifth as Joe was followed by Spen runners Simon Bolland, who finished 11th, Neil Barker, who was 50th, Edward Revell, 58th, Gerrard Skippins, 61st, and Ian Ogden in 105th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Ogden finished 109th of 177 finishers.

Spenborough AC's senior women's team in the latest West Yorkshire Cross Country League meeting.

The race was won by Richard Allen, from Leeds City, who led his team to first place as well.

In the senior women's race Jenni Muston was 25th, Angela Hall placed 37th and Natasha Geere 52nd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The younger age groups saw a commanding win for Poppy Henson in the under 15 girls race while Millie Rhodes once again finish seventh in the under 13 girls race.

Under 11 girls Eva Armitage and Hannah Whittaker placed 25th and 37th respectively and under 11 boys Kieran Hird and Noah Byrne were fourth and 15th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spenborough AC’s presentation evening is being be held on Friday evening at the Cleckheaton Rugby Club Pavilion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A night of awards, food, disco and a raffle is on the agenda.

For ticket availability contact the club shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad