Molly Waring and Soraya Crodden started the track races off with a second and first in the 400m hurdles A and B string respectively.

The pair then continued on to claim second place in the long jump A and B events. Molly won the 100m hurdles and Soraya placed first in the B string.

Isabel White continued her form from the Yorkshire Championships, dominating in the 100m and 200m with two victories.

Jake Darby earned good points for Spenborough AC in their Northern Senior League match.

Estelle Williams joined the team again and set out on a determined performance in the 400m, running her best time and a first place finish in the B string.

Estelle also gave a strong performance in the 100m hurdles and yet another first place finish in the B String, topped off with a second place in the high jump.

Some athletes rejoined the team after a season out. One such, Summer Haynes. leapt to victory in the high jump B string and a second place in the 200m B race.

Another athlete returning, Lily Croughan, placed first in the hammer A string and was second in the shot putt A event.

Molly Waring helped Spenborough AC to get off to a good start in the Northern Senior League at the John Charles Stadium, in Leeds.

Siobhan Maskill joined the team for the first time and placed second in the B javelin along with a fourth in the triple jump.

On the men’s side, reliable Glenn Aspindle returned to stack up the points with a victory in the 110m hurdles along with second place finishes in the long jump, high jump and javelin.

Jake Darby also helped pull in points with an early victory in the hammer, triple jump B string and 110m hurdles B event.

Connor Bell showed his strength in the throws with a first place in the B hammer and third in the B discus.

Reuben Byfield excelled in the triple jump once again, jumping to a first place finish.

Back to the track, Simon Bolland-Cage kept up his good form from the Yorkshire Championships to achieve a second place finish in the 5,000m and a third in the 800m.

Spenborough turned out teams in all four relays at the end of the day with the women’s team dominating the 4x100m with Crodden, Waring, Williams and White and the 4x400m with a team of White, Haynes, Waring and Crodden, picking up victories in both.

The men’s team also finished the day strong with a third place in the 4x100m with a team of Cossins, Bell, Hoyland and Darby, and the 4x400m matching the third place finish as well with Cossins, Ogden, Bolland-Cage and Aspindle successfully getting the baton around.

As the day drew to a close the team were proud of their performances as it had led to a second place finish in the match and a decent start in the league.

The next fixture sees Spenborough back on home soil as the club hosts the second fixture at the Princess Mary Stadium on Sunday, June 18.