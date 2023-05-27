Spenborough athletes compete well with big medal haul in Yorkshire Championships

​Thirteen Spenborough athletes took part in the championships across two days of competition with several winning county titles.

The first of the county championships was won by Reuben Byfield as his season’s best leap in the triple jump helped him retain his Yorkshire crown even after moving up an age group.

Molly Waring improved her silver medal from last year into a gold as she claimed the county title in the 400m hurdles in a season’s best time.

Spenborough AC's Bayleigh Lawton streaks clear to earn a Yorkshire Championship victory.

Isabel White joined Molly in upgrading medal colour by claiming a county champion title compared to last year’s bronze in the U20 women’s 200m, finishing in a personal best time.

Isabel also won a bronze medal in the U20 women’s 100m.

It was an improvement for Bayleigh Lawton as well, from a third place finish in the U20 men’s 400m last year. It was to be gold this year as a season’s best time helped him claim the county title after a first place finish in the heats.

Bayleigh won a silver medal in a close finish in the U20 men’s 200m.

Reuben Byfield delivered a season’s best leap to win the triple jump at the Yorkshire Championships.

Olivia Reah kicked off day two with a victory in the senior women’s triple jump with a season’s best distance helping her to the county title.

Olivia also placed third in the senior women’s long jump.

There were a number of silver medals won, including by Poppy Henson who ran a strong race to claim second place in the U15 girls 3,000m.

In the long distance it was a well fought silver medal for Simon Bolland-Cage in the senior men’s 5,000m, finishing in a personal best time.

Spenborough AC's Olivia Reah was victorious in the senior women’s triple jump at the Yorkshire championships.

Natalie Groves returned from university to run a season’s best time for a comfortable second place finish in the U20 women’s 400m.

There was a double bronze for the experienced Glenn Aspindle, with a third place finish in the senior men’s javelin and senior men’s pole vault.

Two bronze medals were awarded to Olivia Myers at her county championships debut, with a third place finish in the U17 women’s hammer throw, before going on to collect a third place finish in the U17 women’s long jump.

A busy weekend for Millie Rhodes saw her place third in the U15 girls’ 300m and the next day finish sixth in the U15 girls 800m final.

Milana Bulgin jumped a personal best height in the U15 girls high jump as well as taking a fourth place finish in the U15 girls 100m heats.

Abigail Lane ran a personal best time in the U15 girls 200m to finish fourth in her heat.