Spenborough athletes finish their league season with impressive victory
Spenborough Athletics Club's seniors were determined to finish on a high in the Northern Senior League following a third place finish at the first match and second places in the subsequent fixtures.
The field events gave the team an encouraging start with second place finishes for Megan Ascough in the shot putt, discuss throw and hammer throw.
There was a win for Glenn Aspindle in the javelin and among the men Jake Darby and Connor Bell gained valuable points in the throwing events with Ruebin Byfield third in the triple jump.
However, it was on the track where the team gained good victories and high places.
Most Popular
-
1
Liversedge bounce back for first Premier victory
-
2
Tempers boil over as Thornhill Trojans let lead slip on travel to Siddal
-
3
Diving starlet Toulson sets sights on Olympic success
-
4
Gomersal diver Lois aims to build on European glory in a hectic year
-
5
Nostalgia with Margaret Watson: Dewsbury bobbies were sporting champions
Molly Waring was first in 400m hurdles with Soraya Crodden winning the B event. Molly added further points with seconds in the 100m hurdles in her fastest time and in the 200m.
The women sprinters showed their power with Isabel White placing second in the 100m and Soraya Crodden claiming victory in the B event.
Holly Martin finished second in the 200m B. Moving through the distances, Ellie Holden ran a strong race to be second in the 800m with Summer Haynes third in the B race.
The men’s middle distance races saw a good victory for Joe Sagar in the 1500m as well as a second place finish in the 800m. Tom Dart ran his fastest time to earn second in the 5000m with Kevin Ogden picking up a second in the B race.
The 110m hurdles was a clean sweep for Spenborough as Glenn Aspindle claimed first place in the A race and Jake Darby won the B race.
To finish the day Spenborough turned out teams in all four relays. The women’s 4x100m of White, Martin, Waring and Crodden were unbeaten through the season and it was not to be slipped as they crossed the line almost a second in front.
The men’s 4x100m squad repeated their victory of the last fixture to cross the line in first place.
The 4x400m teams all ran together and it was yet another victory for the women and the men finished in second.
So with all the team's incredible efforts and the official points added up Spenborough enjoyed their best team finish of the season and were the winners on the day and finished second place overall behind Hull in the division – their best finish for a few years.