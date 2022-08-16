Spenborough athletes finish their league season with impressive victory

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The field events gave the team an encouraging start with second place finishes for Megan Ascough in the shot putt, discuss throw and hammer throw.

There was a win for Glenn Aspindle in the javelin and among the men Jake Darby and Connor Bell gained valuable points in the throwing events with Ruebin Byfield third in the triple jump.

However, it was on the track where the team gained good victories and high places.

The Spenborough AC team enjoyed victory in the last Northern Senior League meeting of the season.

Molly Waring was first in 400m hurdles with Soraya Crodden winning the B event. Molly added further points with seconds in the 100m hurdles in her fastest time and in the 200m.

The women sprinters showed their power with Isabel White placing second in the 100m and Soraya Crodden claiming victory in the B event.

Holly Martin finished second in the 200m B. Moving through the distances, Ellie Holden ran a strong race to be second in the 800m with Summer Haynes third in the B race.

The men’s middle distance races saw a good victory for Joe Sagar in the 1500m as well as a second place finish in the 800m. Tom Dart ran his fastest time to earn second in the 5000m with Kevin Ogden picking up a second in the B race.

The 110m hurdles was a clean sweep for Spenborough as Glenn Aspindle claimed first place in the A race and Jake Darby won the B race.

To finish the day Spenborough turned out teams in all four relays. The women’s 4x100m of White, Martin, Waring and Crodden were unbeaten through the season and it was not to be slipped as they crossed the line almost a second in front.

The men’s 4x100m squad repeated their victory of the last fixture to cross the line in first place.

The 4x400m teams all ran together and it was yet another victory for the women and the men finished in second.