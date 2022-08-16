Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While New Farnley were going down by an agonising nine runs at Pudsey St Lawrence it was a confident display by the reigning champions as Liam Collins hit a century in a victory that puts Woodlands seven points ahead before this Saturday’s massive showdown at New Farnley.

Collins arrived at the wicket with his team on 16-3, but went on to make 104, including 12 fours and three sixes and found support from Tim Jackson (49), Muhammad Bilal (28) and Elliot Richardson (24) as Woodlands totalled 269-7.

Skipper Brad Schmulian then took 5-28 as Bankfoot were bowled out for 175. Richardson also claimed 3-35 and Chris Brice 2-62.

Liam Collins hit a vital century for new Bradford League leaders Woodlands.

A brilliant innings by Yousaf Baber gave hope to Cleckheaton in their relegation fight as they beat Hanging Heaton by seven wickets.

Chasing Heaton’s 296, they looked to have been set a tough task but Baber made light of the challenged with a commanding unbeaten 190 – the highest

Premier Division individual innings of the season including nine sixes and 21 fours.

He was joined in an unbeaten fourth wicket stand of 209 by skipper Mally Nicholson (64no)Ben Kohler-Cadmore (59), Callum Geldart (58),Tom Lindsay (56) and Sasith Manuranga (50) all hit half centuries for Hanging Heaton, but their efforts were put in the shade by Pakistan star Baber.Cleckheaton remain 29 points adrift of Bankfoot with three games to play, but will be hoping for more performances like this to enable them to pull off a great escape.

Birstall's Brandon Silverwood batting against East Ardsley. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Batley look doomed to relegation after their hammering at the hands of Bradford & Bingley.

Although Kasir Maroof hit 49 they were all out for just 76 in reply to 328-6.

Umar Farooq (3-55) was the best of the Batley bowlers, but it was a struggle all round for the bottom side who are now 49 points adrift of safety and 20 points behind Cleckheaton.

Skipper Richard Wear hit a terrific 107 as Gomersal beat Morley by 99 runs in Division One.

Wear’s knock included 15 boundaries and he shared in a second wicket partnership of 109 with Connor Read (54).

Andy Gorrod (55) and Jonathan Boynton (38no) swelled the score to 323-7 and Morley were dismissed for 224 in reply, Daniel Syme doing much of the damage with 4-70.

Nisar Ahmad (5-46) and Daniel Cross (4-40) bowled East Bierley to a 90-run win over Undercliffe.

The home side were dismissed for 132 as they replied to East Bierley’s 222 which featured 70 from opener Sam Gatenby and 51 by Harvey Lockwood.

Birstall went down by eight wickets to relegation threatened East Ardsley.