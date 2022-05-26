Spenborough athletes enjoy medal success at Yorkshire Championships

While there were no senior titles won by the club Molly Waring placed second in the 400 metres hurdles and Joe Sagar was second in the 5,000m.

Glenn Aspindle won the bronze medal in the javelin.

Among the older teenagers Olivia Reah and Natalie Groves were second in the U20 women’s triple jump and 400m respectively.

Soraya Crodden finished third in the U20 women’s 400 hurdles and Isabelle White was also third in the U20 200m.

Bayleigh Lawton placed third in the U20 men’s 400m.

Spenborough’s only champion from the county event was Reuben Byfield, who won the U17 men’s triple jump.

In the same age group Ted Wade placed second in the shot putt.

