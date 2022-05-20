Heckmondwike Saints race to another victory after unveiling new sponsored shirts

Encon Insulation are proudly sponsoring the club with their representative, Nick Lankester, showing his support with attendance on the day.

Heckmondwike raced Hull shortly afterwards at their Firth Park home track in the Junior and Division Two Leagues.

Racing on the day was close with Hull leading for the first part, but the Saints soon pulling it back to end up winning the match with a score of 82 against Hull’s 67.

Heckmondwike Saints pictured in newly sponsored shirts with local MP Kim Leadbeater and Nick Lankester, of sponsors Encon.

This made it three wins from three for the Heckmondwike o team this season.

Their scorers were:

Juniors - U10s: Joseph Green 12; Charlie La Brasse 14; James Vanner 6. U13s: George la Brasse 11; Elliot Long 9

Division Two: Patrick Beacock 15; Tony La Brasse 11+2; Jack la Brasse 12+1; Darren Kent 15+1; Daniel Green 13+1; Justin Naylor 14; Dec Lindsey 2+1; Reserve, Chris Green 0.

Heckmondwike travel to Stockport this Sunday for the next round of the Northern 4s League.

Training continues on Wednesday nights from 7.30pm and Saturday mornings from 10.30am at Firth Park, Heckmondwike, WF16 OHH.