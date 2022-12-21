Spenborough AC runners take West Yorkshire Cross Country League titles

A good number of Spen runners braved the freezing conditions to turn out for the event with some walking away with awards.

In the senior men's race Tom Dart headed the Spen contingent as he finished in 22nd.

He was followed home by Neil Barker, in 35th, Edward Revell, 45th, Ian Ogden in 84th and Gerrard Skippins, 88th.

Spenborough AC’s Jenni Muston has won the West Yorkshire Cross Country League women’s over 45 title.

Spen’s leading distance runner Joe Sagar was away representing the North of England in a race in Telford, but he had already done enough to win the overall senior men's title with his exploits in previous races in the series.

In the senior women's race Jenni Muston finished in 25th, Angela Hall placed 38th and Natasha Geere 42nd.

Jenni’s efforts saw her win the women’s over 45 years title.

The younger age groups saw another commanding win for Poppy Henson in the under 15 girls race with Natasha Quarshie placed 38th in the same event.

The victory confirmed Poppy as winner of the overall under 15 girls award.

Millie Rhodes finished eighth in the under 13 girls race.

Under 11 girls Eva Armitage and Hannah Whittaker placed 24th and 34th respectively.