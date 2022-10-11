Joe Sagar and Edward Revell impress as Spen runners hit the road

At the Northern Road Relays in Manchester there was some great running by Spenbourgh's senior men.

The team placed 52nd of the 109 teams that finished a competitive event involving all the top athletics clubs in the north, with Leeds City AC the winners ahead of Hallamshire Harriers and Blackburn Harriers.

On a keenly contested first leg Spen’s Joe Sagar finished in an impressive fifth place – a class performance in a 19:54 time that placed him seventh fastest of all the runners.

Simon Bolland-Cage, Tom Dart, Martin Peck and Neil Barker kept the team in the top 30 and Kevin Ogden completed the team.

Derby AC’s Hugo Milner ran the fastest leg, coming home in 19:17 on the opening run.

Meanwhile back at Spenborough the club hosted a 10km race on the Spen Valley Greenway.

Seventy runners took part and the race was won by John Convery, from Bingley Harriers, in a time of 36 minutes and 24 seconds.

Second was Rothwell’s Justin Wilson in 37:14 with Otley’s Mark Hall third in 37:54 and Gareth Burrell, of Halifax, fourth in 37:55.

The leading Spen runner was Edward Revell who placed eighth in a time of 39:03.

Spenborough’s Kevin Ogden finished 24th in 43:09 while 12 seconds behind him in 25th was Dan Dalton.