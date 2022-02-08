Nicky Walker took his goal tally to 14 for the season with two more for Liversedge against Frickley Athletic.

Liversedge FC were made to work hard for their West Yorkshire derby victory over a Frickley side that belied their lowly position in the league.

The result stayed in the balance until Nicky Walker scored a 90th minute goal after racing clear to round the visiting goalkeeper.

It clinched a 2-0 win with Walker also netting Sedge’s first goal in the 15th minute with a free-kick.

In between Frickley had several chances, but the hosts could have also scored more goals and should not have left it so late to seal victory according to assistant manager Pav Singh.

He said: “The lads adapted to difficult conditions to grind out a 2-0 result, but we should have put it to bed in the first half.

“We had loads of chances. They were defending and putting their bodies on the line, but we got the three points we wanted.

“We just couldn’t get that goal. When you look at how many corners we had in the first half, but fair play to the keeper he’s punched, carried everything.”

Singh praised two-goal man of the match Walker who has come back from injury in recent weeks and has got up to speed quickly to provide important goals from his wide position.

He added: “He’s an experienced player and he’s come back and been a breath of fresh air.

“He gives you so much when he’s on the ball and provides quality with set pieces as well. He’s effective.”

With his double strike Walker took over as Liversedge’s top scorer for the season as he took his tally to 14, one more than Gavin Allott and Ollie Fearon.

Sedge have six players now with double figure tallies for the campaign as midfielder Ben Atkinson and striker Joe Walton have netted 12 times and Lewis Whitham has 11, including four for Stocksbridge.

Liversedge, meanwhile, have been drawn away to Albion Sports in the semi-finals of the West Riding Senior County Cup, with the date for the tie to be arranged.