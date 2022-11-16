Yorkshire Amateur League round-up: Littletown in top six after edging to victory against Leeds City

Goals from Reece Thompson, Nathan McDaid and Matthew Bolton gave Littletown a 3-2 away victory and took their record to five wins and a draw from seven league matches.

Littletown Reserves were not so happy as they were knocked out of the West Riding County FA challenge Trophy, losing 2-1 to Pollington.

Woodkirk Valley battled to earn a point from their Premier Division game at Nostell MW, drawing 2-2.

Littletown goalscorer Matthew Bolton.

In Division One, Gomersal & Cleckheaton lost 2-0 to Ryburn United Reserves.

A goal in each half from Joshua Dec and Luke Gordon saw Dewsbury Rangers through to a 2-0 success at home to Birstall Rovers in Division Three.

Connor Secker smashed in six goals in Hanging Heaton’s thrashing of Shire Academics IV in Division Five. With Steven Denvers and Tynan Neagle (two) also netting they won 9-1.

Dewsbury Rangers Reserves had Louie Kaye, Finnian Byrne, Callum Shires and Nathan Dehaney on target as they won 4-2 at Thornesians.

Division Two side White Rose emerged as winners of a cup tie against Bradford Olympic at Heckmondwike Sports Club. Robert Bordman and Robert Hiscox netted in the first half and with Dominic Hardaker and Freddie Horsman adding goals in the last 10 minutes they won 4-2.