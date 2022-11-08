The Yorkshire Amateur League side, who have only lost one game so far this season, ran out 7-1 winners as goals came from Reece Thompson (two), Robbie Thompson, Nathan McDaid, Scott Lightowler, Matthew Bolton and Thomas Ramsden.

Woodkirk Valley went out of the Challenge Cup when they were beaten 6-1 by Thorpe United.

Dewsbury Rangers crashed out of the Challenge Trophy, 2-1 at Route One Rovers Reserves when Jack Smith scored their only goal.

But Gomersal & Cleckheaton Seconds went through with a 4-1 home success against Settle United Reserves. Daniel Glover struck twice with Archie Sykes and Jed Wrigley also on target.

Howden Clough also progressed with a 3-2 home win over Fairbank United as Andrew Griffiths netted in the first half and Warren Walker scored twice after the break.

Birstall Rovers went through with a 5-2 home win over Linthwaite Athletic, but Woodkirk Valley Reserves went out 5-0 to Cawood and Hanging Heaton Reserves lost 9-1 at Salts thirds, Max Lamb netting their goal.

Hanging Heaton’s Challenge Trophy game at FC Rothwell was abandoned.

White Rose were in Yorkshire Amateur League action and won 4-3 at Thornesians in Division Two to move up to third. Dominic Hardaker and Robert Hiscox both netted twice.