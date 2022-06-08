Ossett United announce signing of Ollie Fearon from Liversedge FC

The Ingfield club have beaten off stiff competition to land forward Ollie Fearon, who played a key part in Liversedge FC's promotion from the Northern Premier League East in the season just finished.

The 27-year-old scored 16 goals from 32 starts for the champions and West Riding County Cup winners.

Since he announced his departure from the club last week he has been inundated with offers and demand for this signature was high. Ossett are, therefore, extremely pleased that he has signed a contract with them.

Ollie Fearon has signed for Ossett United.

Fearon said: “Having discussed the ambition of the club with the management team and chairman, it was a straight forward decision for me and I am really looking forward to the season ahead with Ossett United.

"After playing here as an away player I have always been impressed with the club, the quality of the facilities and especially the fantastic support base the club has.”

Once it became known Fearon was available this summer, managers Jas Colliver and Mark Ward made him one of their top targets.

Colliver said: “Ollie is a hardworking forward with an eye for a goal, he started out in youth football at the Barnsley Academy and has played in successful teams.

"As well as last season, Ollie has also gained promotion from the NCEL with AFC Mansfield. He is a player we admire and have worked with previously; we are excited to work with him again.

"Ollie has many key strengths which will only make us stronger as a team. We are delighted he chose to join us after a lot of competition from teams in our league and the NPL Premier Division.”

Fearon continued: “I know Jas and Wardy well and they both know what is needed to be successful at this level.

"They are winners and having just won a league and cup double I want more of it. I’ve scored goals and achieved promotions in my career, and I am coming to Ingfield with the ambition to win more.”

Fearon will meet up with his new teammates this weekend before pre-season training gets underway at the beginning of July.

He added: “Momentum is a big thing in football and this club has excellent support from its board and from its fantastic fan base which are essential ingredients for success.