Lewis Whitham and Ollie Fearon leave – but title winning players commit to Liversedge FC

While disappointed that winger Lewis Whitham and another forward, Ollie Fearon, will no longer be playing their football at Clayborn, good news has been reported with skipper Jack Stockdill staying with Liversedge for the 2022-23 season.

He will be joined again by highly-rated attacking midfielder Ben Atkinson, who scored 20 goals in the league and cup winning campaign recently ended. He was the only player to play in every league fixture, appearing 45 times in all competitions to become one of the most important players in the team.

Goalkeeper Jordan Porter will once again take his place in goals for the third season in a row, having made 42 appearances for Sedge so far, helping towards two promotions, a league title and a County Cup as well as earning recognition as Step 4’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

Lewis Whitham has joined higher league Alfreton Town after enjoying a superb season with Liversedge FC. Picture: Jim Fitton

Centre-back Kurt Harris has also committed to the club for next season. He wore the captain’s armband last season in Stockdill’s absence and made 38 appearances in the double-winning season.

Sedge are set to announce more player signings this week as they look to shape their squad for their first season at step three of the pyramid.

Whitham, meanwhile, has joined National North League side Alfreton Town after making a big impact in his one season with Liversedge.

After joining the club in November, he made 26 appearances, scoring 12 goals, and was tipped to go higher up the pyramid by manager Jonathan Rimmington.

Ollie Fearon has left Liversedge FC after three years with the club.

Fearon has left after three seasons with the club and said: “The best things have come to an end at some point.