Nine-man Liversedge hold on for vital point in key game at Marske United

Jonathan Rimmington’s men went into the game on the back of an exciting 3-3 home draw with Stafford Rangers in which they showed all the efforts that are helping them in their fight to stay in the NPL Premier Division.

They were behind three times, but came up with three equalisers to collect what could be a valuable point come the end of the season.

The last of Sedge’s goals came right at the death with Ben Atkinson holding his nerve to put away a penalty.

Joe Walton scored Liversedge's first goal in their draw at Marske United.

Nicky Walker had scored their other two goals either side of half-time with Nathan Blissett netting twice for Stafford and Callum Saunders also on target.

In Tuesday’s match Liversedge again overcame adversity as they managed to draw 2-2 with fellow relegation battlers Marske.

The two teams battled it out for promotion and the first division title last year and are against fighting it out in 2023, currently second and third from bottom in the Premier, so there was plenty at stake when Rimmington’s men made the long travel north on Tuesday night.

Sedge looked to be heading for defeat when two down six minutes into the second half to goals from Josh MacDonald and Aaron Cunningham.

But Joe Walton gave them a lifeline and a George Horbury own goal on 67 minutes made it 2-2.

That was how it stayed with Sedge having to hold on heroically after being reduced to nine men following red cards for Walker and Josh Barrett.

Liversedge now face a hectic week with four games in eight days, starting with league matches on Saturday and Tuesday away to Warrington Town and Atherton Collieries.

Next Thursday they continue their bid to retain the West Riding County Cup in a home semi with Barnoldswick Town and two days later it is back to the relegation battle at home to Matlock Town.