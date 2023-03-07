Jonathan Rimmington’s men travelled across the Pennines to take on one of the biggest teams in the division in FC United of Manchester and came back with all three points courtesy of three first half goals.

Manchester fought back to make a game of it, but Sedge held on for a deserved 3-2 success that lifted them up to third from bottom.

It was their third win from their last four matches and they were looking to make further progress on Tuesday, but the scheduled game at home to Lancaster City fell victim to the cold snap with a frozen pitch failing an afternoon inspection, forcing the match to be postponed and played at a later date.

Ben Atkinson was on target for Liversedge in their 3-2 win at FC United of Manchester. Picture: Jim Fitton

The club will no doubt be disappointed at the postponement with the performances on the pitch so improved in recent weeks. Evidence of how it is all piecing together again came as they went at their hosts from the off last Saturday and were ahead after only two minutes, Jack Carr getting forward from right-back to score.

Centre-half Kurt Harris weighed in with another valuable goal to double the advantage and it quickly got even better for Sedge with Ben Atkinson making it 3-0 after 32 minutes.

Manchester pulled a goal back through Dontai Gabidon on the stroke of half-time and it was game on when Jan Palinkas made it 3-2 on the hour.

But Liversedge held on for the remainder to clinch a famous victory that helps them further in their bid to stay in the Premier.

They are eight points above the bottom now and within two of fourth from bottom Nantwich Town who have played three more games.

The fight goes on with an away game at 16th-placed Ashton United on Saturday.

