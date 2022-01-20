Connor Smythe has been brought in to add to Liversedge's playing options as they look to clinch the Pitching In Northern Premier League East title.

Left-back Smythe signed for the Pitching In Northern Premier League East leaders last Friday and went straight into the team the following day as they made it two wins on the trot following the ending of their long unbeaten league run.

“I’m buzzing, it was a comfortable 2-0 win in the end, we’re happy with the performance as a team and it was a really good start,” said Smythe.

“First half if we’re being critical we could have maybe improved our quality a little bit, but it helped getting the early goal in the second half, the 2-0 lead kind of relaxed us a bit.

“Although they had possession and a bit of a spell towards the end they didn’t really hurt us. I think as a group we’ve been solid, we’ve battled well and the quality’s shown.

“Me being critical of myself there’s things I could have done better, but hopefully the fans have seen a glimpse of me at my best and I’m sure that over the next few weeks they will see more of that.

“I pride myself on being consistent week in, week out. It’s something to build on, a good win and we’ll take that into Friday night now.”

Smythe has arrived from Worksop Town and had previous experience at this level with Pontefract Collieries. He is pleased to have joined the current division leaders and is hoping for a successful second half to the campaign.

He added: “I’m delighted to be here. The lads have been brilliant and the manager’s been brilliant.

“The aim is obviously to stay on top and win the league.”

Manager Jonathan Rimmington is also pleased to have the services of Smythe, who can offer plenty going forward down the left flank as well as play his part in the back four and deliver some great free-kicks.

He explained: “He’s comfortable and he’s talented. For us to get him I think we’re very lucky.

“We’ve been looking for about eight months and we’ve got somebody now who’s got the qualities to settle in there. He’s a class act.”

A local derby now awaits Smythe and Liversedge as they host Ossett United at the Clayborn Ground tomorrow night (Friday).

“I can’t wait. I think we’re going to get a good crowd and they will be up for it,” added Rimmington.