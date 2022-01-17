Liversedge FC crack on at top as new boy Connor Smythe makes good first impression

Gavin Allott scored Liversedge’s first goal in their 2-0 victory over Hebburn Town. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

Sedge were boosted by a midweek win against high-flying Shildon, but knew they faced another big test against a Hornets side who had won their last three games, writes Kieran Archer.

The Liversedge squad was boosted in the build-up to the game with the signing of left-back Connor Smythe from divisional rivals Worksop and he came straight into the starting line=up.

The former Pontefract Collieries player hit the ground running too with some nice crosses, but Ben Atkinson and Gavin Allott were unable to convert.

Kurt Harris gave Mark Foden his first big test as a Smythe delivery was half-cleared to the Sedge captain who powered a header on target and forced the Hebburn keeper into an excellent diving save.

The home team found the lead just before the break when Lewis Whitham’s excellent cross towards the back post was met by Allott, who made no mistake with his head to find the back of the net.

Whitham then turned goal scorer minutes after the restart to compound the Hebburn misery.

Jordan Porter’s big kick was nodded on by a combination of Joe Walton and Allott before Whitham took it into his feet and poked the ball into the bottom right corner from just inside the area.

The Hornets had a lot of possession, but failed to create many chances and the game never seemed to be out of Liversedge’s control.

Walton thought he had put his name on the scoresheet around the hour mark with a great header on the end of Alfie Raw’s cross, which forced another good save from Foden.

Sedge’s striker was then involved at the other end minutes later when he cleared Robbie Spence’s header from a corner off the line.

Hebburn had a couple more half chances in the shape of Kieren Aplin’s shot from the edge of the box and Allasan’s snapshot on the end of a low cross.

Meanwhile the hosts had their own opportunities to extend their lead, Nicky Walker having the best of them only to uncharacteristically blaze over the bar from right in front of goal

It was a convincing win in the end for Liversedge and one that will give them a lot of confidence ahead of a big game against Ossett United in a Friday night showdown.