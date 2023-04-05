Nathan Cartman leaves it late to make a point for Liversedge against Lancaster City

​A 2-0 defeat to Matlock Town at the weekend heaped the pressure on the home game as Jonathan Rimmington’s men knew they needed to pick something up to aid their bid to stave off relegation from the Pitching In NPL Premier.

And they looked to be heading for defeat before Cartman’s late contribution after he headed the ball home when following up Joe Walton’s ball over the visiting keeper.

Lancaster had been ahead from the ninth minute as Sam Bailey put away a penalty awarded for handball and were lucky to stay ahead when the hosts rattled the crossbar.

Nathan Cartman scored a vital late equaliser for Liversedge against Lancaster City.

The 1-1 draw left Sedge second from bottom, but they are still in the fight to stay up, five points behind the fifth from bottom position they need to attain, but with a game in hand on Morpeth Town who currently occupy that position.

Against Matlock it was maybe no surprise Sedge were not at their best in their fourth game in eight days.

They did hit the crossbar through Ben Atkinson’s shot, but fell to goals in the 39th minute from Adam Yates and the 80th minute by Reece Styche.

Sedge now face two more important games over the Easter weekend as they host Radcliffe Borough on Saturday and travel to play Gainsborough Trinity on Monday.

Whatever happens in the league, Liversedge have a big cup final to look forward to this season after making it into their second successive West Riding County Cup final.

The holders continued their defence when they shrugged off any fatigue they felt with a 3-1 success against Barnoldswick Town at Clayborn last Thursday.

Skipper Kurt Harris set them on the way in the semi-final with a glancing header that found the net in the 19th minute.

Cartman doubled the advantage early in the second half, but Barnoldswick put the tie in the balance again when Lewis Rawstrone netted 10 minutes from time.

Cartman, however, sealed Sedge’s place in the final late on as he met Jack Carr’s fine cross to make it 3-1.

