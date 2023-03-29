Liversedge boost survival hopes with four star display against Atherton Collieries

​Jonathan Rimmington’s men moved to within four points of a position of safety with their seventh away win of the season in the Pitching In NPL Premier.

It came in emphatic style with a 4-0 success against opponents left to look over their shoulders at the relegation zone themselves.

The day did not start too well for Liversedge as they had to bring an emergency loan signing in the form of Croatian goalkeeper Aleksander Petrovic with regular stopper Jordan Porter unable to play.

Nathan Cartman was on target in Liversedge's 4-0 win at Atherton Collieries. Picture: Jim Fitton

But the defence protected their new custodian well and he was able to keep a clean sheet.

At the other end after a quiet start Joe Walton set Sedge on the way with a shot from the edge of the area that brought a 28th minute opener.

A big finish to the half saw Atherton’s Oli Brown sent-off and Nathan Cartman make it 2-0.

Jack Stockdill added to the lead 10 minutes into the second half and a big victory was sealed as Robert Guilfoyle netted his first goal for the club following his recent move.

Sedge remain second from bottom, but are now just four points behind 18th-placed Stalybridge Celtic and have two games in hand on them.

Late goals prove costly as Liversedge missed out on points on their trip to Warrington Town last Saturday.

They were looking good to bring something back as they took the lead through a Tom Hannigan own goal on 17 minutes and although Bohan Dixon hit back with a penalty soon after it was still 1-1 heading into the last 10 minutes.

But Josh Amis put Warrington ahead and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts made sure of their victory in the last minute.

Liversedge have another key week now in their bid for safety as they face three successive home games they will be looking to take advantage of. First of them is against Matlock Town on Saturday then Sedge take on Lancaster City next Tuesday and Radcliffe Borough the following Saturday.

