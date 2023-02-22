​With their opponents just four places above them, Sedge travelled with hopes they could correct some of what went wrong in a 4-2 defeat at Hyde United at the weekend and did that with a strong all-round display that brought them a 2-0 victory.

Nathan Cartman sent them on the way to a real morale-boosting success when he put them ahead after only seven minutes.

The lead was maintained until half-time then Sedge made another good start to the second period, winning a free-kick just outside the box from which Ben Atkinson beat the keeper with a well struck shot.

Nathan Cartman opened the scoring for Liversedge at Morpeth Town. Picture: Jim Fitton

Morpeth tried hard to hit back, but could not find a way through the visitors’ back line with Liversedge able to enjoy their long journey home.

The result took them two points above Belper Town, with three games in hand, but they remain five points behind third from bottom Marske United, who also won on the night.

Liversedge gave second-placed Hyde a scare when coming from three down to be only 3-2 behind with 10 minutes to play, but were unable to complete their comeback in Saturday’s league game.

Tom Pratt put Hyde ahead after 19 minutes and they made it 2-0 at half-time when Matthew Fearnley netted. A Liam Tongue penalty stretched the lead further nine minutes into the second half, leaving Sedge with a mountain to climb.

They almost got there, however, after the hosts went down to 10 men with Bradley Roscoe red carded. Jack Carr pulled a goal back then Cartman scored to put the team within touching distance of an unlikely point. But their hopes were dashed as Will Russ netted Hyde’s fourth seven minutes from time.

