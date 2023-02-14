Jonathan Rimmington’s men put a difficult week behind them as they led twice against Nantwich Town only to be made to settle for a point by a goal deep in added time.

Liversedge have not always thrilled their supporters in their home games this season, but nobody was short changed last Saturday in a game that had a bit of everything before ending in a 3-3 draw.

Sedge were given the boost of a fourth minute opening goal after Joe Walton was fouled and Ben Atkinson smashed the resulting penalty home.

Jack Carr looks to get his foot on the ball in Liversedge's thrilling 3-3 draw with Nantwich Town.

Nantwich hit back and were level on 13 minutes when Ryan Morton met Tom Scully’s free-kick to beat home keeper Patrick Boyes.

The Dabbers then took the lead as Dan Cockerline finished off a flowing move.

But it was still end to end stuff and the hosts were unlucky when Nicky Walker’s shot was well saved by Tom Booth in the Nantwich goal.

Morton had a shot saved at the other end before Booth came to the visitors’ rescue again in denying Jack Carr.

Sedge made another fast start to the second half, but Walker was denied by Booth again and they were out of luck until the 66th minute when substitute Nathan Cartman tapped the ball in not long after coming off the bench.

The home team got on top now with Walton sending a header wide. They kept the pressure on and were rewarded as defender Kurt Harris poked the ball home after a scramble in the area to make it 3-2.

But they could not add to their tally and were left heartbroken when James Caton made it 3-3 in the fourth minute of added time.