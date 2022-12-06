Jonathan Rimmington’s men were beaten 3-0 at home to opponents who began the day just four points above them in the Pitching In Northern Premier League and remain second from bottom as a result.

Well taken efforts by Jake Day (two) and Harrison Beeden sealed victory for the visitors and handed Sedge their tenth defeat from 11 league games at Clayborn this season.

Town had the better of the early play, with Lewis Hawkins sending Day through to open the scoring in the sixth minute.

Joseph Walton gets a shot in during Liversedge FC's Northern Premier League defeat to Whitby Town.

Home keeper Jordan Porter was forced into a save as he tipped Aaron Braithwaite's deflected long-range effort onto his own crossbar.

But from the resulting corner Whitby doubled their lead as Beeden netted following Daniel Rowe's knock-down.

Liversedge finally created some chances of their own towards the end of the half. Kurt Harris’ effort from a corner was blocked on the line then Jack Carr’s back heel set up left-back Connor Smyth, but he lashed his shot into the side netting.

Bobby Pointon gets on the ball for Liversedge as they attack against Whitby Town.

A positive start to the second half saw Joe Walton produce great hold up play only for his shot missed the target.

Strikers Luke Aldrich and Nathan Cartman were sent on from the bench, but were unable to make an impact and it was Whitby who sealed victory eight minutes from time as Day rounded Porter before calmly slotting the ball home.

Liversedge, who had their scheduled game at Marske United postponed due to a waterlogged pitch on Tuesday, are back on their travels this Saturday when they take on Ashton United in their next Pitching In Northern Premier League game (kick-off 1pm).

