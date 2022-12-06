Liversedge FC unable to back up first home Northern Premier League win
After the promise of their first home league win of the season the previous week Liversedge were unable to follow up as they produced a disappointing performance against fellow strugglers Whitby Town.
Jonathan Rimmington’s men were beaten 3-0 at home to opponents who began the day just four points above them in the Pitching In Northern Premier League and remain second from bottom as a result.
Well taken efforts by Jake Day (two) and Harrison Beeden sealed victory for the visitors and handed Sedge their tenth defeat from 11 league games at Clayborn this season.
Town had the better of the early play, with Lewis Hawkins sending Day through to open the scoring in the sixth minute.
Home keeper Jordan Porter was forced into a save as he tipped Aaron Braithwaite's deflected long-range effort onto his own crossbar.
But from the resulting corner Whitby doubled their lead as Beeden netted following Daniel Rowe's knock-down.
Liversedge finally created some chances of their own towards the end of the half. Kurt Harris’ effort from a corner was blocked on the line then Jack Carr’s back heel set up left-back Connor Smyth, but he lashed his shot into the side netting.
A positive start to the second half saw Joe Walton produce great hold up play only for his shot missed the target.
Strikers Luke Aldrich and Nathan Cartman were sent on from the bench, but were unable to make an impact and it was Whitby who sealed victory eight minutes from time as Day rounded Porter before calmly slotting the ball home.
Liversedge, who had their scheduled game at Marske United postponed due to a waterlogged pitch on Tuesday, are back on their travels this Saturday when they take on Ashton United in their next Pitching In Northern Premier League game (kick-off 1pm).
They will be looking to exact revenge after losing out 1-0 to Ashton in their first-ever home Premier Division game back in August.