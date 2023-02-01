​December 3 was the date for their previous home game in the Pitching In Northern Premier League and the long wait proved worth it as Jonathan Rimmington’s men came away with a vital 1-0 success over a team in fifth place.

Kurt Harris’s goal after 39 minutes was enough to bring Sedge all three points and only their second home win in the league all season.

In a battling performance from the first minute to the last they made light of the 16 places between the teams in the table and were solid at the back throughout to revive hopes of avoiding relegation.

Kurt Harris scored the winning goal for Liversedge FC against Gainsborough Trinity.

They are now two points above bottom of the table Belper Town and within sight of a number of teams above them with games in hand on all bar one of them.

Liversedge played their first game for 26 days when they travelled to Warrington Rylands last Saturday and were understandably rusty in a 1-0 defeat.

They were boosted by the recent signings of goalkeeper Patrick Boyes, on loan from Hartlepool United, and former Darlington, Farsley Celtic and Guiseley defender Danny Ellis while winger Abdul Conteh also signed first team forms last week after impressing in the U23s team.

Boyes and Ellis went straight into the team and helped give it a more solid look than has sometimes been the case this season.

But the game lacked quality and was decided by a 64th minute wonder strike from Dean Furman.

Sedge did go close to scoring early on when Joe Walton was unlucky to see his firm header bounce back off the woodwork.

Jack Carr also went close with a shot that was well blocked while a shout for a penalty fell on deaf ears late on as Ben Atkinson went down in the area after he challenged goalkeeper Luke Pilling.