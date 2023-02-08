Liversedge FC fail to bounce back as they ship five goals against leaders South Shields

​Jonathan Rimmington’s men produced a battling effort, but lost out 5-2 in the top versus bottom clash in the Pitching In Northern Premier League.

Goals by Lewis Alessandra and Dylan Mottley-Henry had the league leaders two up in the first half before George Proctor pulled a goal back for Sedge.

Mottley-Henry’s second made it 3-1 at half-time, however, and Gary Liddle added to Shields’ lead after the break.

Nicky Walker was on target in vain for Liversedge against South Shields.

Nicky Walker did score a second for the visitors, but Mackenzie Heaney had the final word as he made it 5-2 in the 90th minute.

Liversedge looked to have turned a corner with a county cup success followed by only their second home victory in the league last week, but it was back to square one with a 3-1 loss to Belper Town at Clayborn last Saturday.

Belper arrived below Sedge in the table, but leapfrogged them and relegated them to the bottom spot with their hard earned victory.

The visitors were ahead from the tenth minute when Jerome Greaves netted and it stayed 1-0 to the break with the hosts huffing and puffing but not able to make a breakthrough.

Belper doubled their advantage 20 minutes into the second half through Tom Wilson, but Liversedge kept battling and were given a lifeline when Jack Stockdill pulled a goal back.

Any hopes of rescuing a valuable point were ended, however, as Town were awarded a penalty and Harry Middleton stepped up to put it away.