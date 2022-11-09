Liversedge FC face another big test after losing out to leaders Hyde United

After coming up against top of the table Hyde United last weekend it is now onto a trip to play another of the title chasers, Marine, for Jonathan Rimmington’s men.

Sedge may be happy to be on the road with their away record far superior to the home one so far this season, but they know they are in for another big test with Marine currently in fifth place in the table with just two home defeats so far.

Marine come into the game off the back of a 2-0 success against Morpeth Town while Sedge will be looking to take positives despite defeat to Hyde.

Ben Atkinson was on target for Liversedge when they took on NPL leaders Hyde United.

Liversedge slipped down to fourth from bottom when they went down 3-1, but it was a good effort against the table toppers.

Hyde made the better start and were ahead after 11 minutes when Jack Redshaw netted. They pushed for more, but the hosts were dangerous on the counter attack and their first real chance came as Zak Dearnley’s shot went wide.

The score remained 1-0 to half-time and the visitors continued to press after the break although they were largely restricted to strikes from outside the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They did double their lead on 59 minutes as Manasse Mampala found the back of the net and Sedge now had a mountain to climb.

They set about their task well, however, and created a good opportunity only for Ben Atkinson to shoot over from close range.

Two minutes later the ball fell for Atkinson and this time the attacking midfielder made no mistake as he brought his side back into the game at 2-1.

They were almost level when Dearnley’s first time strike went close on 71 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the comeback hopes were effectively extinguished soon after when Joe McGlynn scored Hyde’s third goal.