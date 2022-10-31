Despite a strong start and a big effort to hit back after going behind to a penalty Jonathan Rimmington’s men were knocked out 2-0.

Tamworth came into the game top of the Southern League Premier Central and on an eight match unbeaten run, but it was Sedge who made the early running.

The bright start came to nothing, however, as despite opening up the visitors’ defence several times they could not get a shot on target. A free-kick following a foul on Des Amponsah came to nothing when fired high and wide while a great intervention from Kyle Finn denied Jacko Hardacre a shot after he had looked well placed.

Shiraz Khan controls the ball to take possession for Liversedge against Tamworth in their Isuzu FA Trophy tie at Clayborn. Picture: Jim Fitton

The first spell of pressure by Tamworth resulted in a goal for them when captain Kurt Harris handled from a corner and Dan Creaney put away the resulting penalty.

The hosts looked to hit back, but Connor Smythe was unlucky as a bobble led to him shooting well over.

Towards the end of the half the visitors forced more pressure with Creaney having a shot blocked then only denied his second goal by a superb one-handed save by Josh Mazfari.

Zak Dearnley did force a save from the visitors’ keeper with a glancing header, but Sedge had it all to do in the second half.

Desmond Amponsah challenging for the ball in Liversedge's FA Trophy defeat to Tamworth. Picture: Jim Fitton

They continued to battle with Smythe seeing a free-kick saved by keeper Jas Singh.

Dearnley’s curling effort went just wide while Shiraz Khan and Ben Atkinson put in dangerous crosses that could not quite find teammates in the box.

Amponsah’s good run ended with a hopeful shot that went wide before Tamworth clinched victory on 76 minutes as Ty Deacon fired home from six yards out.

Liversedge's Alfie Raw wins a header. Picture: Jim Fitton

Despite more hard work from Sedge they could not pull a goal back and went out of the competition.