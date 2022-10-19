A 4-0 home defeat to Warrington Town at the weekend left Jonathan Rimmington’s men without a single point from their first seven matches at Clayborn after promotion to the Pitching In Northern Premier League.

Away from home Sedge are doing well enough with three wins, a draw and only two losses so far, but at home it has been misery all round and another tough game was on the cards with the visit of a South Shields side that had only lost once on their travels in the league.

Sedge battled hard, but took their record to eight home defeats with Michael Woods scoring the only goal of the game 11 minutes from time with a scrappy effort.

Ben Atkinson looks to get Liversedge moving in their game with Warrington Town. Picture: Jim Fitton

In last Saturday’s game, Liversedge were unable to put their best football together, but stayed in the contest until going a goal down on the stroke of half-time as Connor Woods struck for Warrington.

Luke Duffy, Josh Amis and Woods again added further goals for the visitors after the break.

A number of ins and out have been confirmed in the last week as manager Rimmington aims to reshape his squad following their difficult start to the campaign.

Connor Smythe charges forward for Liversedge. Picture: Jim Fitton

Promising forward Jack Carr has joined from Tadcaster Albion and is expected to bring big energy and pace onto the pitch while defender Kevy Tarangazdo has returned to Clayborn after leaving for Whitby in the summer.

He will initially be out on loan to Eccleshill United to get him up to speed before making his return to Sedge where was one of their most outstanding players in last year’s promotion campaign.

Ross Daly has left for Guiseley and Matt Dempsey has departed in the hope of searching for more game time. Forward Sumaili Cissa has joined Albion Sports AFC on a one month loan deal while Paul Walker and James Walshaw have completed a dual registration to Emley for more game time.

Liversedge are now on their travels with back to back away games in the Northern Premier League, taking on Nantwich Town on Saturday then Lancaster City next Tuesday.