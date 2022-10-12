Liversedge FC set to make history with home FA Trophy first round tie

Jonathan Rimmington’s men made it through to the first round proper for the first time in their history with a 1-0 success courtesy of a Zak Dearnley goal and a determined and much improved defensive effort.

Their reward is a Clayborn tie against Southern League side Tamworth with the game set to take place on Saturday, October 29.

Up against opponents they had lost 4-0 to in the league less then two weeks previously, Sedge survived an early scare in Manchester when Callum Gribbin’s free-kick narrowly missed.

Nathan Cartman scored Liversedge's second goal in their win at Matlock Town.

But they stunned their hosts by taking an 18th minute lead as Dearnley found himself in space following good build-up play down the right and finished confidently.

Manchester had plenty of possession for the rest of the half, but Liversedge looked dangerous on the counter attack. They had the better chances and came to close to doubling their advantage, particularly when Dearnley’s effort was only narrowly off target.

The second half saw more pressure from the hosts with Sedge’s breaks much more sporadic. They defended well, however, and deserved a bit of luck which came their way when a header from a corner hit their crossbar.

Liversedge returned to the bread and butter of the Pitching In Northern Premier League on Tuesday night away to Matlock Town and took their Trophy form with them as they came away with a 2-1 victory.

A third away win of the season lifted Sedge off the bottom of the table and came courtesy of goals in the first 17 minutes from Dearnley, with a great strike, and Nathan Cartman.

Matlock’s only goal came from Shaun Tuton in the 89th minute.