Liversedge FC announce ticket prices for next season

After two promotions in two years the team will be playing at step three of the football pyramid for the first time when they enter the NPL’s Premier Division in 2022-23.

Attendances have been on the rise with the fantastic football that has been on offer at the Clayborn with the season just finished seeing the club record its highest-ever home crowd of 1,559 and have the third best average attendance number in the division at 521.

Liversedge are hoping to increase that number further next term in the higher division and are pleased to report that interest in season tickets for the year ahead has been high so far.

Liversedge FC enjoyed a fantastic 2021-22 season. Picture: Paul Butterfield

A club spokesman said: “We were privileged to experience an upswell in support last season as the lads battled for, and achieved, the league title which earned Liversedge FC promotion to the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division.

“Interest in season tickets has been high and so we’re delighted to announce the 2022/23 season ticket, which will grant access to all 21 home league games, is just £180 for adults.

“Concessions (65 and over) season tickets are priced at £90 and children (5 to 15) at £50.”

The club has confirmed that admission prices for individual games for the 2022/23 season are: £10 – adults; £5 – concessions (65 and over); £3 – U16s; free – U5s.

“We recognise that these admission prices are an increase on recent seasons and apologise to supporters, especially considering the timing alongside the surge of inflation and cost of living crisis,” the club told supporters.

“However, the fantastic achievement of gaining promotion to step 3, alongside improvements to the ground to meet ground grading requirements and better the matchday experience for supporters, has brought the club financial costs.

“We are having to VAT register which adds an automatic 20% to the gate prices and these prices are indeed more in line with our position at non-league step 3 as well as meeting requirements at this step of the National League system.

“The club would like to reiterate our apologies for the increase of ticket prices, but would also like to place on record our thanks for the way you turned out last season and played a big role in getting the lads across the line.