Liversedge FC final man of the match Ben Atkinson looks back on an ‘unbelievable’ season

After achieving their chief objective by earning promotion and the Northern Premier League East championship Sedge put the icing on the cake with a 3-1 win over local rivals Brighouse in the county final in front of another crowd of over 1,000.

Attacking midfielder Atkinson was one of the goalscorers, along with Nicky Walker and Lewis Whitham and he was also awarded the man of the match accolade.

After the game he said: “From the players, staff, volunteers it’s been an unbelievable season collectively for the whole club. It’s been a pleasure to play.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Atkinson is presented with his trophy after being chosen as the man of the match in Liversedge FC’s West Riding County Cup final victory over Brighouse Town. Picture: Paul Butterfield

“The fans have also been massive this year.

“There’s no reason why we can’t push on again next season, I don’t think we need to change anything.

“We’ve played teams from the league above this season we beat two.”

On the way the final went against Brighouse, Atkinson added: “They started the game very well and quick, but we expected that, they have been like that both times we’ve played them.

“But in the second half we dominated really.

“We were probably fitter, our dominance has shown and in the end we won it comfortably, I’d say.