Liversedge FC aiming for final flourish in bid for West Riding County Cup repeat

​It has been a disappointing season for Liversedge FC after the success of the previous two years, but it can end with a flourish with the team in the West Riding County Cup final tomorrow night.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 27th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

​A second successive appearance in the final gives Jonathan Rimmington’s men a chance to make some amends from a campaign that has ended in relegation from the Pitching In NPL Premier.

They are looking to win the trophy for the second year in a row, having memorably defeated Brighouse Town 3-1 in the final in 2022.

Goals from Ben Atkinson, Nicky Walker and Lewis Whitham saw Sedge come from behind for their victory, which came on top of clinching the Northern Premier League East title.

Ben Atkinson scored one of Liversedge's goals in their West Riding County Cup final victory last year. Picture: Jim FittonBen Atkinson scored one of Liversedge's goals in their West Riding County Cup final victory last year. Picture: Jim Fitton
Ben Atkinson scored one of Liversedge's goals in their West Riding County Cup final victory last year. Picture: Jim Fitton
It has been all together tougher campaign this time round for Liversedge following their promotion, but they have taken the County Cup seriously throughout and have progressed to the final with victories over Barnoldswick Town (3-1) in the semis; Horbury Town (4-2) in the quarter-finals; and Steeton (3-0 on penalties after a 2-2 draw) in the second round.

Now they face a Campion side who have enjoyed a hugely successful season, winning the NCE Division One crown, amassing 98 points from 38 games in the process, winning 32 of their matches and scoring 136 goals.

They have already claimed a couple of Northern Premier League scalps in beating Pontefract Town and Brighouse Town in the competition and will not be lacking any confidence.

The game takes place at Liversedge’s Clayborn Stadium tomorrow evening, kick-off 7.45pm.

Liversedge, meanwhile, brought the curtain down on their league season when they lost 1-0 to Marske United in their last game.

The result meant they ended second from bottom, seven points adrift of safety, but they showed some spirit to the end, almost taking a point, which looked unlikely when they were left to play 84 minutes with 10 men and without their first choice keeper after Jordan Porter was sent-off for a foul outside the box. ​​​​​​

Marske only clinched victory with Eddie Church’s goal seven minutes from time.

