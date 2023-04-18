Liversedge FC go down fighting as relegation confirmed despite away win at Ashton

​Jonathan Rimmington’s men took their effort right down to the penultimate game and went down fighting as they won 2-1 at Ashton United only to learn that rivals Marske United had also won on the night to make it impossible to finish out of the bottom four places for Sedge.

With just one league match left Liversedge are second from bottom, 11 points ahead of long since relegated Belper Town, but one point behind Stalybridge Celtic, two behind Nantwich Town and six adrift of Marske and Atherton Collieries.

Their fate was effectively sealed last Saturday when they went down 1-0 at Guiseley, losing unluckily to an 87th minute penalty put away by Courtney Meppen-Walters.

Jack Carr was on target for Liversedge in their 2-1 victory at Ashton United.

That left them needing to win their last two matches by big margins and hoping Marske – ironically the team edged out for the NPL East title by Sedge last season – lost their remaining matches.

The footballing miracle could not be achieved, but the Clayborn men did produce a spirited effort at Ashton, taking the lead three minutes before half-time when Nathan Cartman successful converted a penalty.

The hosts had been reduced to 10 men at this stage after goalkeeper Andre Da Silva Mendes was red carded.

And with their numerical advantage Sedge doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time with Jack Carr netting.

Ashton produced their own fight as they pulled a goal back just after the hour mark through Lewis Thompson, but they were unable to make any further inroads as Sedge recorded their eighth away win of the season.

It has been the home form that has let Liversedge down with just three Clayborn victories to their name and they have one more league match to play there, against Marske, this Saturday.

