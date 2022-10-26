Jonathan Rimmington’s men moved out of the bottom three in the Pitching In Northern Premier League with their 1-0 win at Nantwich before they headed over the Pennines again to keep another clean sheet although they could not quite force victory in a goalless draw.

Sedge had plenty of chances to break the deadlock, but it was one of those nights. They could be happy, though, that they have become competitive again and can begin to look upwards in the table.

It was a good start too for new goalkeeper Josh Mazfari, signed from Huddersfield Town just in time to make his debut at Lancaster.

Zak Dearnley went close to scoring for Liversedge at Lancaster City.

Jack Carr and Nathan Cartman had Sedge’s best chances in the first half while only good saves by the home keeper denied Cartman and Casey Stewart after the break.

Despite recent home setbacks Liversedge started confidently at Nantwich last Saturday and came close to taking the lead when Zak Dearnley’s effort was well saved by keeper Tom Booth.

There was no stopping recent signing Carr, though, as he fired the visitors ahead seven minutes before half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sedge kept their defensive shape after the break and held their hosts at bay. They did have the ball in the net a second time only for the effort to be ruled out for offside while Nathan Cartman’s indirect free-kick was saved by the Booth.

There was a late alarm, but keeper Jordan Porter came to the rescue as he pulled off a magnificent save to keep his side in front.

Although Sedge had forward Casey Stewart sent-off late they held out for a valuable three points.

Liversedge take a break from their league campaign when they play their first round proper tie in the Isuzu FA Trophy on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad