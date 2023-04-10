Liversedge cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to avoid relegation following Gainsborough loss

​Jonathan Rimmington’s men went into the Easter weekend knowing their fate was still just about in their own hands, but now after a draw on Saturday was followed by a big loss two days later they need the help of other teams and a winning finish to the season to stay in the league’s top flight.

Sedge find themselves second from bottom despite their much improved second half of the campaign and while it is still mathematically possible to stay up their task is a tough one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have three league games left – at Guiseley on Saturday, away to Ashton United next Tuesday and finally at home to Marske United on April 22.

Connor Smythe scored a late goal for Liversedge against Radcliffe Borough, but the point gained may not be enough to keep the team from being relegated after one season in the Northern Premier League's top division. Picture: Jim Fitton

Realistically victories are needed in all three with Sedge currently six points behind the 18th place they need to attain.

The away games are against mid-table sides with little except pride to play for, which should, on paper, help, while it could still come down to a winner take all match against the Marske side who are the side in 18th right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if Liversedge were to lose the first of their remaining matches they could find themselves relegated on Saturday evening with no slip-ups permitted from now on.

They were always going to find it tough at Gainsborough when up against opponents keen to clinch their play-offs place at the top of the division, but the game remained scoreless for the first 35 minutes until Tyrell Sellars-Fleming put the hosts ahead.

Sedge were still in the contest until the hour mark when former Football League striker Clayton Donaldson made it 2-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Waldock quickly added a third for Trinity and netted a penalty late on to complete a 4-0 win in front of a big crowd of 964.

Liversedge came up with a late goal to earn a point from a 1-1 draw at home to Radcliffe Borough last Saturday.

They looked to be heading for defeat when Connor Smythe scored an 88th minute equaliser following Nicky Walker’s free-kick.