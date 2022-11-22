Littletown progress to Yorkshire Amateur League Cup quarter-finals with four star display

After a surprise September defeat away from home, Littletown have reacted by winning five on the spin, producing some fantastic football in maintaining their challenge in the top division of the Yorkshire Amateur League and reaching the quarter-finals of the County Cup.

Now they are through to the last eight of the Yorkshire Amateur League Cup after another victory, this time 4-2 against fellow Supreme Division side Athletico.

Littletown started well and only two offside decisions denied them early goals before they did open the scoring as Reece Thompson rounded two defenders to slot home calmly after latching onto James Blane’s ball forward.

Action from Littletown FC against Athletico in the Yorkshire Amateur League Cup second round.

With wingers Scott Lightowler and Joe Douthwaite in good form the hosts remained dominant, but had to settle for a one-goal lead at the break.

The lead was doubled in the second half when Joe Douthwaite found the back of the net with a superb strike.

Birthday boy Robbie Thompson then made it three with another great strike.

Athletico hit back with a thunderbolt of their own, but Littletown re-established control again after subs Tom Ramsden and Reiss Brook provided vital fresh legs on the heavy pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heads up for Littletown and Athletico in their Yorkshire Amateur League Cup second round tie.

It was Ramsden that made it 4-1 as he beat the offside trap and slotted home expertly.

Several near misses followed, including Brook hitting the crossbar, and the home team were unable to add to their tally in the remainder of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad