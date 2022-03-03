Jack Stockdill happy to do grafting as Liversedge continue push for promotion

Jack Stockdill took the man of the match for Liversedge against Cleethorpes Town.

Up against Cleethorpes Town who have been flying since the turn of the year and came into the game in third place in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East, Jonathan Rimmington’s men won 5-0.

It was a superb all-round performance in which every player did his bit and midfielder Stockdill was chosen as man of the match.

He said: “Coming into this game they were the best side I’ve played this season – the way they pass it well and their rotation in midfield. But we nullified that.

“We just seemed to be at it all over the pitch.

“We were closing down, we were in their faces and that’s what we’re all about, especially at home, we want to be hard to beat and we want to find a way to win and we did that.

“They were disappointing that they didn’t come back at us. I think we wanted it more.

“Any of our front four have got pace, they’ve got quality. The back four was quality as well and we pride ourselves on the clean sheets. The spine of the team was good again.

“Clean sheets are what wins you games, that’s what’s potentially going to win us this league or get us up. It’s grafting and doing everything we can to keep that ball out of the net – and we are doing that.”

Stockdill played down his accolade as man of the match.

He said: “For me it’s just about winning games, I want to win this league and that’s it.

“The man of the match could have been anyone out there. I just grafted and did the stuff that others might not want to do and I’m happy to do that so long as we get three points.”

Back to back trips to the north east now await Liversedge, starting with a game at Stockton Town this Saturday.

“We’ve just got to back ourselves now,” added Stockdill.

“It’s two months left of doing anything we can to win the league or just win games. We’ve got nothing to fear and we’ve come this far.